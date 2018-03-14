Emirati Children’s Day a leading initiative of Mother of the UAE: Nahyan bin Mubarak

He added that declaring a day to celebrate Emirati children is a leading and creative initiative of the Mother of the Nation.

In his statement marking the annual Emirati Children’s Day on 15th March, Sheikh Nahyan said that the UAE is supporting and empowering children, in light of the wise directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He added that this support was realised via a comprehensive system of programmes and services for children, from their birth until they join the youth category, noting that such support was crowned by the declaration of Emirati Children’s Day.

Sheikh Nahyan went on to say that the UAE’s laws and legislation have enshrined the rights of children in their families and communities, especially the Wadeema Act, which was approved on 15th March 2016.

He also explained the procedures and steps that were taken by the UAE to promote children’s rights, in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071, as well as relevant international conventions and agreements that are part the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which was ratified by the UAE in 1997.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed the nation’s responsibility and the role of individuals and the community, as well as public and private sector authorities and institutions, to support and implement initiatives and activities that enable children to become efficient, good and productive individuals. He also highlighted the importance of promoting the values of diversity, respect, co-existence and peace among children.