UAE highlights women empowerment achievements at CSW62 in New York

Sana Suhail made the remarks while addressing a panel discussion panel discussion on the outcomes of the 2016-2017 Every Woman Every Child Everywhere panel series, held as part of the 62nd session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW62), taking place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from 12 to 23 March 2018.

The panel sought to identify reforms, commitments, and resource mobilisation options to ensure that the disproportionate impact of humanitarian settings on women, children, and adolescents is being addressed.

She said that the UAE had taken many measures to guarantee protecting women’s rights and supporting their role, pointing out that the national strategy for women empowerment for the years 2015-2021 provides the framework for the government bodies to support women’s advancement and their integration in all the sustainable development fields.

She also highlighted the UAE's keen efforts to enhance the role of women's organisations, including the General Women’s Union (GWU), headed by the "Mother of the Nation" His Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Sana Suhail spoke about the milestones that Emirati women have achieved as a result of the continuous support of the UAE government, as well as the giant strides taken in women’s education, saying the literacy rate of Emirati women currently stands at 95.8% while women account for 70% of university graduates.

She also highlighted the high participation of Emirati women in specialised educational fields, pointing out that 56% of Emiratis graduating in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) from government universities are women.