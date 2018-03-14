Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEOs of Thales, M3 Technologies

Afterwards, Sheikh Mohamed met with Christopher E. Kubasik, Chief Executive Officer and President of L3 Technologies, an American company that supplies command & control, communications and avionics systems and products.

The two meetings discussed ways to enhance cooperation, to exchange expertise and to build partnerships, particularly in the areas of knowledge and training.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged views with Caine and Kubasik on a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.