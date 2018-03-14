UAEREP science roadshow to visit US and Brazil

Launched by the UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and managed by the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, the UAEREP science’s active international engagement has already ensured its attaining a leading position in the common quest to address water security challenges through effective international cooperation to advance innovative scientific and technical research in the field of rain enhancement.

The roadshow will give the programme's team an opportunity to assess the progress of the ground-breaking work currently being undertaken by their awardees and other work being carried out by several leading US research institutions. The team’s participation at the World Water Forum will enable them to share insights on the UAE’s support for innovative new solutions to ensure global water security and highlight the viability of rain enhancement as a reliable and cost-effective method.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, NCM Director, said, "The UAEREP performs a vital scientific role in serving human communities around the world through its support of scientific and technological research and innovation that contributes to global water security. We are currently working with 9 awarded scientists and their research teams to create and develop new scientific breakthroughs in the field of rain enhancement and fulfil our Program’s vision of enhancing global capabilities and expertise in the field."

Taking place from 15th-16th March, the roadshow will travel to Boulder, Colorado for meetings with two of the programme's awardees. The roadshow will meet with a 3rd cycle awardee, Dr. Eric W. Frew, an Associate Professor at the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of Colorado; to oversee the start of his research project entitled ‘Targeted observation and seeding using autonomous unmanned aircraft systems’.

Following its Boulder meetings, the roadshow team will travel to Chicago to discuss the latest developments in rain enhancement science and technology with the University of Chicago’s Department of Geophysical Sciences.

On completing its US visit, the roadshow will continue to Brasilia to participate in the 8th World Water Forum from 19th to 23rd March. Reflecting its status as a rain enhancement leader, the team will hold high-level meetings at the event with representatives of specialised institutions including the Brazil Water Agency, the International Water Association, and the Global Water Partnership.

Alya Al Mazroui, UAEREP Director, said, "We are delighted to share our ideas and achievements with distinguished delegates at the 8th World Water Forum in Brasilia. Our programme is already internationally renowned for inspiring new ideas and creative research in the science and technology of rain enhancement. By positioning the UAE as a global hub for the innovation needed to ensure our common water security, we are already making a real difference in this crucial sector."

Organised by the World Water Council, the World Water Forum is the world’s biggest water-related event, serving a mission to bring together global leaders and stakeholders to raise global awareness and advocate specific policies and action to better conserve, manage and use water as a crucial resource. Taking place every three years, this year’s meeting in Brazil will be the first time the Forum has been held in the Southern Hemisphere.

Offering a grant of US$5 million for each cycle to be shared by up to five winning research proposals, the UAEREP science has already generated extensive interest among leading scientists and technologists around the world.