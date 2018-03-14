Ajman Ruler issues Emiri Decree re-organising Ajman Public Transport Corporation

Emiri Decree No. 1 of 2018 includes 22 articles and is effective as of 1st April, 2018. It follows the recommendation of the Ajman Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council to improve the level of services provided by the Corporation to the public and fulfil the vision of the government and its strategic plan to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

The Decree stipulates that the Ajman Public Transport Corporation shall be re-organised and shall continue as a public entity wholly-owned by the government of the Emirate, and shall directly follow the Crown Prince and shall have its headquarters in Ajman.

The Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and circulated to all concerned parties for implementation in accordance with its respective provisions.