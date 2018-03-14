NMC launches ‘Pen Print’ initiative to promote reading and encourage library visits

The initiative – part of the NMC’s efforts to support the Month of Reading in March 2018 – also supports Emirati writers, promotes their publications in cultural and intellectual circles, and works to increase book sales in libraries and commercial complexes in order to promote knowledge and culture as a way of life in the UAE.

Mansour Al Mansouri, NMC Director-General, said, "Inspired by the directives of our forward-thinking leadership, we, at the National Media Council, have launched a host of initiatives and activities that support reading in March. The ‘Pen Print’ initiative provides a platform to introduce Emirati writers, highlight their most important books and publications, and create a kind of direct communication between them and their readers, as well as other intellectuals. The main objective is to promote and encourage reading."

A number of Emirati writers participated in the initiative, with several local books submitted, such as: Ayal Zayed (The Sons of Zayed) by Fatima Badr Al Yousif; The UAE First Martyr by Rahaf Al-Mubarak; Popular Games in the UAE by Sara Al-Hammadi; Zayed: An Exceptional Character by Ali Abu Al-Rish; The Pearl of Homelands by Ahmed Al-Mazmi; Abu Dhabi: Memories of the Past by Ibrahim al-Dhahli; and other books that contributed to the success of the initiative.