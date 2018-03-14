UAE diplomat presents credentials to Sultan of Brunei

The ambassador conveyed to the Sultan of Brunei the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for him continuous health and well-being and further progress and prosperity to the government and the people of Brunei.

Sultan Bolkiah in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, as well as his wishes for further development and welfare to the people of the UAE. He also wished the UAE Ambassador success in his diplomatic mission to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.