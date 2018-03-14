ERC distributes food baskets in Taiz, Yemen

  • Wednesday 14, March 2018 in 11:23 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is continuing its humanitarian and relief campaigns in Yemen, as part of efforts to improve the lives of people there and help them overcome difficult living conditions resulting from blockades set-up by Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

As part of the second phase of the campaign, the ERC distributed 1,180 food baskets in a number of villages in the governorate of Taiz.

Juma Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Head of the ERC Team in Aden, told Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the efforts are part of the UAE leadership's keenness to support the Yemeni people and alleviate their suffering through the provision of various assistance, including aid relief and development projects.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership, government and people for their support to their brothers in Yemen.