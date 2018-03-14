ERC distributes food baskets in Taiz, Yemen

As part of the second phase of the campaign, the ERC distributed 1,180 food baskets in a number of villages in the governorate of Taiz.

Juma Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Head of the ERC Team in Aden, told Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the efforts are part of the UAE leadership's keenness to support the Yemeni people and alleviate their suffering through the provision of various assistance, including aid relief and development projects.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership, government and people for their support to their brothers in Yemen.