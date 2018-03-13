UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ireland

Al Ali conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Higgins and their wishes for more progress and welfare to the government and people of Ireland.

In turn, President of Ireland asked the UAE diplomat to relay his regards to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as further development and welfare to the Emirati people.



The Irish President wished good luck and success for Al Ali in his diplomatic mission so as to enhance the existing ties between the two countries.