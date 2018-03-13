Maktoum bin Mohammed receives GE Chief

Sheikh Maktoum and Flannery reviewed co-operation between GE and the competent entities in the UAE in general and Dubai, in particular, especially in the fields of energy, alternative energy, training of young leaders and exchange of expertise.

The discussions also touched on the economic landscape in the region in general and in the UAE, in particular. Flannery praised the strong national economy and the growth being witnessed in various sectors in the UAE and attributed this to the prudent policy of the country's leadership that draws global investment companies to work in the UAE.

He also pointed to the enabling logistics services provided by the government of the UAE in general and Dubai, in particular, for the GE Regional Centre in Dubai, to facilitate the company's operations.

Sheikh Maktoum commended the existing level of ties and co-operation between GE and other businesses in the UAE.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Saeed Mohammed Ahmed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, other officials, and the accompanying delegation of Flannery were also present.