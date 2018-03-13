FNC discusses FEWA’s policy, approves several recommendations

The meeting highlighted the importance of considering social and economic factors when issuing any decision to increase financial burdens and fees which will affect the housing and livelihood of UAE nationals.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry and Chairman of the Board of FEWA, and Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

In its recommendations, the FNC called for improving the policy of the "Nationals Attraction Programme," and the launch of special programmes for graduates and other specialist programmes that will enable UAE nationals to take on jobs that are occupied by non-nationals, as well as for further co-operation between FEWA, the "President's Initiatives," the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme and relevant charity organisations.

After discussing FEWA’s policy, the FNC decided to refer its recommendations to the Technology, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Committee for reassessment.

FNC members then directed two questions about the increase in processing fees at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and activating Clause 14 of Federal Law No. 8 for 1980 related to organising work relations. Based on the response of the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the FNC approved a recommendation that stipulates that applications for new work permits from government and quasi-government federal and local authorities and private sector organisations, which are not under the authority of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, must be referred to the ministry, to prove that no UAE nationals looking for work, who are registered in its database, are capable of performing the required work.

"The FNC values the decision of the Ministerial Development Council, which is headed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to declare 15th March as the annual Emirati Children’s Day," Marwan bin Ghalita said, during his speech at the meeting.