British Consulate plants tree to celebrate Sheikh Zayed’s environmental legacy

Planted in the garden of the Consul General’s Residence, the Ghaf tree, the national tree of the UAE, is a celebration and a reminder of the leading role that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan played in greening the UAE and seeking environmental sustainability. The Consul-General and Ambassador Al-Mutaiwee were joined for the event by embassy staff.

The plaque which stands in front of the tree includes a fitting quote from Sheikh Zayed, which reads, "They used to say that agriculture has no future, but with God’s blessing and our determination, we have succeeded in transforming this desert into a green land."

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Abdulrahman said, "We thank the British Consulate in Dubai for this kind gesture. The late Sheikh Zayed is the founder and the symbol of our country. This tree symbolises the depth of the relationship between the UAE and Britain."

Paul Fox said, "It’s an honour and a pleasure to participate in the Year of Zayed celebrations. The late Skeikh Zayed had a dream to transform the UAE desert into forests. This tree is to commemorate his legacy and to demonstrate the strong and deep friendship between Sheikh Zayed and the British people."