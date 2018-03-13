Jordanian King receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Jordanian King and expressed their wishes for Jordan to achieve more progress and development.

King Abdullah, in turn, conveyed his greeting to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and extended reciprocal wishes for the UAE’s progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the existing relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them in various fields, especially in economic, trade and investment areas. They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern and discussed the latest developments in the region, as well as the international community efforts to combat terrorism.

King Abdullah welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, reiterating the importance of the visit in deepening brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the deep historical ties between the UAE and Jordan and their common interest in developing them in various fields for the benefit of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Matar Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, and Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.