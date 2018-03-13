ERC to build, refurbish classrooms in Hashassah, Yemen

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Saif Al Muhairi, ERC Representative in Shabwa, who said that the project aims to support the local education sector while highlighting the ERC’s desire to implement related infrastructure projects to ensure that the future generation of Yemen have access to educational facilities.

The ERC has adopted a comprehensive plan to refurbish several buildings and vital facilities in Shabwa over several phases, according to the needs of the local community, with education, health and infrastructure projects being at the forefront, he added.

Officials from the Education Office in the governorate thanked the UAE and its humanitarian arm in Yemen, the ERC, for their efforts to support the development of local government and non-government institutions.