No concession awarded to Qatar Petroleum

In a statement, the source said, "The Bunduq field, due to its geographical location, is shared between the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Qatar. It has been operated via a concession with a Japanese consortium for over four decades. This concession was recently extended by each respective government to the Japanese consortium with no direct communication or engagement between the two states."



"There is no commercial or trading relationship being established between the UAE and Qatar by the extension of this concession," he added.