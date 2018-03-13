Mohamed bin Zayed, Vladimir Putin discuss relations, regional concerns

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and ways to further develop them in the interest of their countries and friendly peoples, as well means of promoting economic, investment and trade aspects between the UAE and Russia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and President Putin also exchanged views on important issues of common concern in the region and international arena, including crises facing a number of countries in the Arab world. They discussed efforts to solve and manage them, as well as mutual cooperation and coordination to fight terrorism, extremism and violence.

The two leaders highlighted the importance of joint cooperation to ensure security and stability in the Arabian Gulf and the Middle East region.