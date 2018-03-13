MoFAIC, Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation sign MoU

Huda Al-Khamis emphasised that the strategic partnership with the MoFAIC is a pivotal step in the work of the group, reflecting its global role and its cultural partnerships which have exceeded 30 with the world's leading cultural institutions, allowing it to coordinate with the ministry through exchange of expertise, potential, international presence, and promote the Emirati cultural and artistic achievements.

"We seek to enrich the cultural vision of Abu Dhabi and the UAE by developing the country's status as a global incubator for art and creativity and as a cultural capital. We are also working to promote the influential role played by the country in the progress of global civilisation through the great artistic, musical and cultural mandate which reflects the UAE's leadership in arts, developing innovation and sustainability of cultural work,'' she added.

The MoU aims at organising the principles and outcomes of the strategic partnership between the two sides, coordinating their efforts to promote the UAE's pioneering stature, and launching the cultural programmes and initiatives that strengthen the UAE 's presence in cooperation with UAE embassies and missions.