Mohamed bin Zayed receives organising committee of 6th Shooting Support Units Festival

Major General Abdullah Mohair Abdullah Al Kitbi, Commander of the Support Forces, accompanied the members of the committee.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the committee for their teamwork and for the success of the festival each year. He also lauded this year's social activities and various competitions, which attracted a large number of individuals and families.

He praised the efforts exerted and the teamwork, which resulted in the distinguished organisation and performance.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed called for continuous work in shooting as it is one of the most authentic and competitive sports and to enrich the festival with family and social activities and programmes.

In turn, the members of the committee extended their gratitude for the unstinted support received by the Shooting Support Units from the wise leadership while stressing their desire to exert more efforts to develop the festival to a better level.