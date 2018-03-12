Mohamed bin Zayed praises support of Camel Racing Association for Sandooq Al Watan

The donation was collected during the Men of Dignity Festival for Camel Racing, which was organised to mark the successful recovery of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan from treatment.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed made this statement while receiving Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Head of the Camel Racing Association, and Mohamed Al Qadhi, General Manager of Sandooq Al Watan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pride and appreciation for the generous contributions of Emirati individuals and companies, as well as their sense of responsibility towards their community and their contributions to various national initiatives, which aim to promote development and advancement and establish the country’s international stature.

The Camel Racing Association, which is headed by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, decided to donate the money collected by the Association to Sandooq Al Watan, due to its belief in the importance of the role of institutions and individuals, who expressed their desire to support Sandooq Al Watan and its goals and strategic plans, to empower the country’s people to achieve development and create a sustainable knowledge-based economy for future generations.