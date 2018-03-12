ERC distributes 3,000 food baskets to people of Al Jadeed, Al Kadha in Yemen

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, accompanied an ERC relief convoy during its distribution of the food baskets, which is part of its humanitarian campaign, in the liberated areas of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, to provide for the basic needs of local families and assist them in overcoming their difficult living conditions.

The distribution of the food baskets to the residents of Al Jadeed and Al Kadha is part of the UAE’s humanitarian and relief programmes in Yemen and its support for the Yemeni people, during a period when most local families are suffering from economic problems caused by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

Rashid Al Khateri, ERC Representative in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, said that distributing food baskets and relief aid to local residents of the liberated areas of the Red Sea Coast is part of the desire of the UAE’s wise leadership to support the Yemeni people and ease their suffering.

He added that the ERC’s relief campaigns aim to improve the lives of Yemenis, through distributing humanitarian, relief and development assistance, to help them overcome the difficult conditions imposed by the siege of the Iranian Houthi militia.

The people of Al Jadeed and Al Kadha expressed their happiness at receiving the UAE’s aid, which will help ease their suffering.

They also thanked the UAE for its generous support for Yemeni families and its ongoing desire to ease their suffering while asserting that the Arab Coalition has helped to return the normal living conditions in Yemeni cities, after their liberation from the Iranian Houthi militias.