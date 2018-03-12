Maktoum bin Mohammed lays foundation stone of Cassation Court, Smart Parking buildings in Dubai

Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, Director-General of the Dubai Courts, Abdulqader Musa, Deputy Director-General of the Dubai Courts, and several general managers and senior figures were present.

Sheikh Maktoum removed the curtain of the commemorative plaque at the site of the project, which is being managed by the Dubai Courts, in co-operation with the private sector, as the first project based on Law 22 for 2015 regarding partnerships between the public and private sectors in Dubai. The private company will handle the cost of the building for the Dubai Courts, which totals around AED290 million. The project is expected to be completed within 36 months.

Sheikh Maktoum reviewed the construction of the project, which has an area of 270,000 square feet, with 47,000 square feet being allocated to the Dubai Courts.

He also witnessed a presentation on the Cassation Court building, which will house the Court’s sessions, including the Appeal Court, and will include the new offices of the Dubai Courts, as well as a sports club for the judicial authority, and a smart legal library that is twice the size of the current library. The new building will integrate local judicial services and adopt the latest smart technologies and the best international practices, to improve the application of the law and establish the UAE’s international leadership as the country of rights, equality and justice.

Sheikh Maktoum also reviewed the "Smart Parking" project, which will provide 1,232 smart parking spaces, with ten entrances and exits, compared to the previous parking lot that only had 300 parking spaces. A total of 950 smart parking spaces will be allocated for the public, and 373 for employees.