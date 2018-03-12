Emirati Children’s Day a civilised initiative to care for nation’s future: Hanif Al Qassim

The decision is a realisation of the civilised initiative issued by the "Mother of the UAE," Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and is part of the National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood 2017-2020, he added.

Al Qassim stressed that the initiative will raise the awareness of the Emirati community and the country’s residents about children’s rights and their importance to the family and the community while empowering relevant government and private organisations and civil society organisations and supporting their role in achieving development, according to national plans and programmes.

The decision also reflects the support of the country’s leadership for its future generations and its efforts to prepare and enable them to participate in strengthening the nation’s development and prosperity, he said in conclusion.