ERC inaugurates Year of Zayed 2018 in Aden, Yemen

The ERC also signed a partnership agreement with the University of Aden to support the latter’s events and activities.

In his speech during the ceremony, Saeed Al Ali, Head of the ERC in Aden, declared that the ERC will supply Aden with 100 megawatts of electricity while reiterating its commitment to supporting Yemen, by implementing projects in various governorates during the Year of Zayed.

He added that the Year of Zayed will also be a year of giving in the country’s liberated governorates, and a budget was allocated to launch services and development projects in Aden, Lahej, Abyan, Dhala and Taiz, amounting to AED35 million.

During the ceremony, Juma Al Mazrouei, Head of the ERC Team in Aden, signed a partnership agreement with the University of Aden to support its student events and activities. Several social figures known for serving the community were also honoured.

The ceremony was attended by an official delegation from the ERC mission in Aden, the Deputy Minister of Interior, and the governors of Abyan, Taiz and Lahej, as well as the Officer-in-Charge of Aden Governorate, the security directors of Aden, Lahej and Abyan, the Director of Aden University, and several Yemeni cultural, literary and political figures.