Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed the Council’s members, who approved the minutes of its 21st meeting.

During the meeting, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, announced the launch of an innovation lab for the hearing impaired, which was organised by the Ministry of Community Development, with the aim of improving the services provided to these individuals in the country, and conveying their message by highlighting their challenges and suggesting effective solutions, which will enable them to live independently.

She also presented the preparations of the Higher Committee of the Special Olympics IX Mena Games in Abu Dhabi and talked about its cooperation with the executive councils of local governments in implementing a series of programmes and three-day visits that will begin today, to explore the country’s heritage and history and promote cultural exchange.

Buhumaid also discussed the draft of the "Emirates Code for Eligible Environment," which includes a set of specifications, standards and requirements for making buildings, facilities and services suitable for people of determination, to improve their access to facilities and services.

She also presented the programme, titled, "Nation Adoption," which aim to promote the social integration of people of determination and enhance the communication between various cultures, through co-operating with sporting delegations at the Special Olympics IX Mena Games.

Sheikh Abdullah was briefed about the initiatives of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and the ongoing efforts to provide quality education to private school students in the emirate.