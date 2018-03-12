SCMC announces launch of Emirati Children’s Day on 15th March

The launch of the event is part of the desire of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to raise the awareness of all segments of the community about children’s rights and raise children in a safe and healthy environment that will help develop their capacities and skills, to benefit the Emirati community.

The Council invited all national authorities, including ministries, local authorities, non-governmental organisations, private companies, municipalities, schools and nurseries to take part in the event.

Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the SCMC, stated that the launch of Emirati Children’s Day coincides with the Year of Zayed, which commemorates the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the foundations of child protection, which is still followed by the wise leadership. President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a decree to adopt a law on children’s rights, known as, Wadeema, in 2016, she added.

She stressed that the support of the wise leadership on this issue is based on its belief in promoting the rights of children, as well as in preparing a happy, socially and economically capable generation.

Preparations have been taking place since Sheikha Fatima’s announcement last year that 15th March will be dedicated to celebrating Emirati Children’s Day, she added, calling on all authorities, government departments and private companies to participate, by organising events that aim to promote children’s rights.

The Council urged authorities to fulfil their roles in the activities of Emirati Children’s Day, by organising a range of events and activities and providing opportunities for children, nationals, residents and children of determination. These events will include the arts, culture, sports, the environment, the media, science, space and technology, to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 and its Sustainable Development Goals 2015-2030.

The UAE’s support for children and its efforts to raise awareness about their rights reflect its role in providing the highest levels of protection and well-being for them.