Ajman Ruler orders release of 80 prisoners

Sheikh Humaid ordered the release due to his desire to make prisoners and their families happy and reunite them, which reflects his support for all the segments of the community.

Sheikh Humaid expressed his hope that the prisoners with their return to the community and public life after serving their sentence.

Major General Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-General of the Ajman Police, praised Sheikh Humaid’s initiative to pardon prisoners, which reflects his desire to give prisoners the opportunity to be good people and be reunited with their families.

He added that they will start the immediate release procedures for the prisoners.

The prisoners thanked Sheikh Humaid for his order and initiative.