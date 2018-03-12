Mohamed bin Zayed honours 2018 Abu Dhabi Awards recipients

This year, the Awards joined the nation in commemorating 2018 as the Year of Zayed in recognition and gratitude of the legacy, values and principles of the nation’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who set a global benchmark of humanitarian philanthropy. In a ceremony held Monday at the Sea Palace Barza, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed honoured the award recipients and personally congratulated them for inspiring selfless generosity and kindness, presenting them with the Abu Dhabi Awards trophy and medal.

During the ceremony, broadcast on Abu Dhabi TV, recipients and their families were joined by senior representatives from government bodies and the local community from across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The ceremony also presented video biographies, showcasing the recipients’ good deeds within the community.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, said, "We meet here today to not only celebrate the achievements of these selfless individuals but also to inspire the nation to continue on this humanitarian path. It is with immense pleasure that I, once again, congratulate these truly extraordinary individuals who have lifted our spirits and strengthened the spirit of our national union as set out by the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan. With their ambitious vision, optimism, love for people and abiding patriotism, these individuals have not only garnered the respect of the nation, but also of those they have touched through their kindness and compassion. I am sure these individuals will continue to build on Sheikh Zayed’s vision and legacy as we strive to create a world of coexistence and peace."

The recipients of the Abu Dhabi Awards 2018 include Sheikh Mubarak bin Qarran Al Mansoori, Farah Hashem Al Qaissieh, Dr. George Mathew, Ibrahim Abdulrahman Al Abed, Dr. Jayanti Maitra, Ali bin Manea Al Ahbabi, Fatima Ali Al Kaabi, Theban Salem Al Mheiri, the late Dr. Azzam Al Zoebie. This year, the nine recipients were recognised for a wide range of achievements across sports, national innovation, community initiatives, media development, medical research, educational training and development, and historical research to preserve and promote the culture of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and other dignitaries and ministers.

As the emirate’s highest civilian honour, the Abu Dhabi Awards were established in 2005 through the commitment of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to preserve the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, by inspiring selfless generosity and compassion.

The Abu Dhabi Awards are a biennial celebration that honours and gives recognition to individuals who have contributed in building a greater sense of community and social welfare within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with more than 100,000 nominations representing 135 nationalities received to date. The public is encouraged to nominate people who have contributed to building and supporting a community – regardless of age, nationality or gender – including Abu Dhabi citizens, residents and non-residents whose good deeds have benefited the emirate, as well as Abu Dhabi citizens performing good deeds internationally.