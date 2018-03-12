Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates 13th Hemaya International Forum on drug issues

The two-day forum is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The event was attended by Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Council, and Maj. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Hemaya International Programme, and a number of officers, heads of delegations, government representatives and a number of experts and specialists.

The topics presented were subdivided into four main scopes to be covered over the two days of the forum - Future Foresight, Field and Preventive, Sanitary and Medicinal, and Social and Economic.

The forum is organised by Dubai Police General Headquarters, in partnership with INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, and in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC.