UAE Embassy launches Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign programmes in Sudan

Hamad Mohammed Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, and his embassy’s staff received the reception’s guests, which included Ahmed Mohammed Adam, Humanitarian Aid Commissioner in Sudan, a delegation from the General Women’s Union, the campaign’s supervisors, and invited members of the diplomatic corps in Sudan.

Al Junaibi praised the campaign while affirming that H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, initiatives and projects reflect the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During the reception, the delegation presented Sheikha Fatima’s volunteer initiative that was launched in Sudan to treat women and children. The initiative aims to reach rural areas and promote the culture of volunteer work among doctors, under the framework of an international and Arab system that includes over 20 mobile clinics and field hospitals, to provide treatment and diagnostic services to women and children using advanced equipment and technologies.

Volunteer doctors from several Arab countries are participating in the campaign and will be trained to work in mobile clinics and field hospitals.

The campaign, which announced the launch of the first award for volunteering in the treatment of women and children, was inaugurated today in the presence of Wedad Babakr, wife of President Omar Al Bashir of Sudan, along with Al Junaibi and several senior officials.