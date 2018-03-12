MoCD launches initiatives during UAE Month of Reading

The ministry has cooperated with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, and local authorities in an initiative which consists of 14 different events throughout the month which will spread a reading culture among children, people of determination (people with disabilities), the elderly and all members of the community.

Minister Buhumaid said, "A reading community is a healthy community and that’s why we are keen on maintaining a reading culture by applying this programme through the month. Reading can be educational or relaxing, it brings together different segments of the community, lifts their spirits and increases their levels of positivity and happiness."

The programme includes initiatives such as the national "Read for Me" initiative, a special platform which helps People of Determination, the elderly and hospital patients to engage with each other and the greater community and maintain mental health through reading sessions with children. ‘Open Reading Day’ is another initiative for the People of Determination across the UAE while, ‘The Creative Novel’ initiative encourages this section of society to write novels. The ‘Our Parents’ Library’ initiative has also been launched to encourage reading among the elderly, while the ‘Knowledge Cafe’, hosted at Kuttab Cafe in Dubai on International Women’s Day, brought together a selection of female writers for a series of informal talks.

The ministry has dedicated several initiatives to children. A special ‘Learning My Rights’ event coincides with Emirati Children's Day, on 15th March. The event will be hosted at community development centres across the UAE, to raise awareness among children about their rights within the community. A ‘Read for Children and Share’ campaign has been started on social media, while the book donation campaign ‘My Book for Happy Yemeni children’ has been launched in cooperation of the Emirates Red Crescent to spread awareness and education in other communities. Another event will be held on 21st of March, to coincide with World Down Syndrome Day.