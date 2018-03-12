MoCCAE bans imports of live birds from Bulgaria

The move follows reports of an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5 bird flu virus in Bulgaria. MoCCAE announced that it has taken the following precautionary measures: Temporarily banned the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs and their non-heat-treated by-products from Bulgaria and it also banned the import of poultry meat and non-heat-treated products and table eggs from the region of Dobric, Bulgaria.

Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Food Diversity Sector and Director of Animal Development and Health Department at MoCCAE, said, "These measures reiterate the ministry's keenness in achieving its strategic objectives including enhancing biosecurity levels and eliminating pathogens before they enter the country. In doing so, the ministry prevents bird flu and related risks and their impacts on the country’s poultry health and safety, in addition to protecting public health and well-being."

MoCCAE is carefully scrutinising documentation accompanying consignments (certificates of origin, health certificates and halal certificates, among others) of food products shipped into the country. The ministry is also conducting sensory detection to ensure that the quality of the products complies with the UAE’s stringent standards. Samples of food products from shipments are transferred to laboratories for the necessary tests to ensure they are safe and fit to enter the country.