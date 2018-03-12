Nahyan bin Mubarak calls on youth to design 'Tolerance' logo

This invitation from the Minister is also intended to encourage youth talent and creativity and their contribution to enriching society and spreading the values of tolerance.

The competition is open to all nationalities between the ages of 15 and 35, and the rules stipulate that the logo must portray the intended message using a simple, clear and original design.

Contestants will require to submit a detailed description of their work, its various elements and indications of tolerance. The winner is obliged to make any amendments, if required. Submissions are made using a PDF file with a 300 megapixel resolution, and contestants can apply with a maximum of three designs.

The Office of the Minister of Tolerance are accepting applications via e-mail: [email protected] and can be reached on telephone number 02:5993708.