Hamdan bin Rashid honours graduates of Training Programme

  • Monday 12, March 2018 in 9:22 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance, honoured 120 female students who graduated from the Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education in Dundee, Scotland. The female graduates have completed a month-long Academic Training Programme, ATP, in Multiculturalism, Leadership, Globalisation, Multiculturalism and Muslims; Leadership and Management and Civilisational Dialogue.

The ATP is geared towards advancing the students’ overall learning and understanding of Scotland, its history, culture and traditions while study and debate on the challenges of global dialogue and exchange in the contemporary world also formed a major part of the programme.

Held at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, the event was attended by Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi, President of Zayed University, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and a number of members of the Federal National Council, chancellors and top educational officials.  