Mohamed bin Zayed exemplifies modesty; inspires our growth: Director of Presidential Protocols

This came as part of the '100 Mentors Session', which was organised by the Emirates Youth Council at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and in the presence of Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, along with government officials.

Al Junaibi began with remarks about the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. "We thank Sheikh Zayed for establishing a solid ground the nation's youth. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces was and still our main supporter in facing our challenges and enabling us to develop our homeland," he said.

"We have confidence in our wise leadership and their directives, and we will not hesitate to implement them. We thank Allah Almighty, as we are fortunate to have this prudent leadership."

"My message to our youth is that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed is betting on them, because they are the main drivers of the country," he added, while asserting that the UAE is a nation of action, and not words.

"The 100 Mentors Initiative, which is held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, is a perfect platform for bringing together experts to discusses the required knowledge and skills and transfer them to our youth, develop their abilities, sharpen their skills, and open up opportunities for them to improve themselves and help them in their main duties, which is to develop the UAE," Al Junaibi said.