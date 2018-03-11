Mohamed bin Zayed, Italy’s PM witness signing of ADNOC-Eni agreements

Attending the signing was Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Under the terms of the agreements, Eni has been awarded a 10% interest in the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession and a 5% interest in the Lower Zakum concession. The awards mark the first time an Italian energy company has been given concession rights in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas sector.

Prime Minister Gentiloni underscored the importance of the agreements between Eni and ADNOC as a significant confirmation of the strategic partnership between Italy and the UAE and as a fundamental milestone for further enhancing the excellent bilateral cooperation among the two countries.

Eni contributed a participation fee of AED2.1 billion (US$575 million) to enter the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession and a fee of AED 1.1 billion (US $300 million) to enter the Lower Zakum concession. Both concessions will be operated by ADNOC Offshore, a subsidiary of ADNOC, on behalf of all concession partners.

The agreements, which have a term of 40 years, backdated to March 9, 2018, were signed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, ADNOC Group Chief Executive Officer, and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni.

Dr. Al Jaber said: "These agreements underline the international market’s confidence in ADNOC’s long-term growth plans and the UAE’s stable and reliable investment environment. They also broaden and diversify our partnership base, in line with the leadership’s directives, while contributing experience, technology, capital and market access.

"Our partnership with Eni, and other concession partners, will enable us to accelerate our growth, increase revenue and improve integration across the upstream value chain, as part of our ongoing transformation and build on the foundations that have been laid to deliver a more profitable upstream business

"With these agreements, ADNOC continues to leverage its 46-year legacy of successful energy partnerships, in support of its 2030 strategy. They will enhance its ability to capitalise on key trends which are driving growing energy demand and ensure ADNOC continues to deliver long-term, robust and sustainable returns for the nation’s benefit," Dr. Al Jaber added.

Descalzi said: "Eni is committed to apply its experience in the development and production of world-class oil and gas resources, as well as Eni’s technology portfolio, in support of ADNOC’s objectives to cost-effectively increase production capacity, efficiently manage the concessions’ assets and sustain the plateau through targeted enhanced oil recovery programs, at competitive cost.

Attending the signing were Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority (EAA), Deputy Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces, Staff Major General Eisa Saif Al Mazrouei, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Saqr Nasser Al Raisi, Ambassador of the UAE to Italy, along with a number of officials.