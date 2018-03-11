ERC to establish solar water pump system in Al Rida

The project translates the direction of the UAE leadership to improve the performance of essential service sectors in all Yemeni territories, said Mohamed Saif Al Muheiri, Head of ERC Team in Shabwa.

"Such projects lie within our well thought-out strategy to meet the basic needs of different segments of Yemeni society and address fundamental problems, primarily shortage of water, to ease the suffering of Yemenis and help bring life back to normal, "he added.

For his part, Nasser Ba'oum, Director of the Countryside Water Authority in Shabwa, who attended the signing ceremony, praised the efforts made by the UAE's premier humanitarian arm and the country's generous support for water and other infrastructure projects in Yemen.