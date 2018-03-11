UAE determined to evolve oil and gas industries: Hamdan bin Zayed

Sheikh Hamdan made the remarks during an inspection tour on Sunday of ADNOC refineries in Ruwais and the refining and petrochemicals facilities of Abu Dhabi National Polymers Company (Borouge) where he was informed about ADNOC's development and expansion plans.

Sheikh Hamdan also met a number of officials who introduced him to ADNOC's plans to expand and upgrade refining and petrochemicals industries to increase economic returns and profits in this field which is experiencing growing demand, particularly the high-value derivatives market.

Sheikh Hamdan lauded ADNOC's ambitious refining and petrochemicals strategies which include a plan to build the world’s largest integrated refining and chemical site in Ruwais.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by a number of officials.