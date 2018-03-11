Mohamed bin Zayed inspects infrastructure projects in Abu Dhabi

The projects inspected by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed included the digitalisation scheme by the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities and a number of other initiatives to ensure customer satisfaction and streamline the pace of work in areas of land transactions and social services.

Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Municipality, conducted a presentation to His Highness on the infrastructure projects being carried out and affirmed that the development of work at the municipality is an integral part of the ambitious urban vision of Abu Dhabi that envisages establishment of sustainable services to ensure economic sustainability and social welfare.

Sheikh Mohamed during the tour doubled on the importance of engaging the private sector in the development drive being carried out under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He called for accomplishing the municipal digitalisation project by the end of the 2018 and expediting the establishment of a department to look into the complaints of clients in order to ensure efficient improvement of services.

He also directed to start discussions on the privatisation of municipal services in the capital as part of the overall plan to turn Abu Dhabi to a favourable global destination at the tourist and economic levels.

Sheikh Mohamed called for completing the development of legislations and policies at the construction and urban consultation sector in three months and ensure the development of technical standards and criteria for all departments operating in this essential sector.

Sheikh Mohamed also directed the Department to establishing a bike track at Hodariyat Island within the coming two months besides establishing beach and entertainment zones for residents in line with the government's policy to provide multiple recreation options while maintaining the protection of the environment.

Accompanying Abu Dhabi Crown Prince during the tour was Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Urban Planning Council and Municipalities.

"By adopting the latest state-of-the-art-technologies over the past years, including artificial intelligence, Abu Dhabi Municipality has managed to significantly improve customer service as part of the UAE leadership's directives to ensure social welfare for all segments of society," Al Ahbabi said.