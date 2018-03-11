UAE’s participation in ISA conference confirms commitment to fruitful cooperation: Sultan Al Jaber

In a statement marking the UAE’s participation in the ISA Conference on Sunday, Dr. Al Jaber said that the country has a substantial experience in the energy sector. "Through the vision and directives of the UAE leadership, the country is working on ensuring energy security by creating a diversified mixture that includes traditional, renewable and peaceful nuclear energy. In addition to this mixture, the country is also exerting efforts on raising the efficiency and developing the performance of all its components by relying on innovation and the latest technologies and artificial intelligence in the different related fields," he added.

The Minister of State noted that renewable resources, especially solar energy, constitute a supporting factor to traditional resources by contributing to fulfilling the growing demand for energy, especially during peak hours.

He affirmed that the ISA is an important international platform for cooperation and progress in the promotion and application of solar energy technology, enhancement of access to energy and benefiting from its services in rural and remote areas.

Dr. Al Jaber noted that Masdar's implementation of projects to promote renewable energy has had a major impact on improving the lives of millions of people around the world. He stressed that the directives of the wise leadership emphasise the continuation of efforts for the promotion of energy security, the backbone of all the activities and sectors of contemporary life.