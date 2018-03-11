Mohamed bin Zayed visits Yemeni poet at Burjeel Hospital

Sheikh Mohamed reassured on his health condition and wished him quick recovery.

In turn, Saleh extended thanks and appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's kind visit, while expressing his gratitude at the noble values and great sacrifices provided by the UAE to support the Yemeni people to restore legitimacy, security and stability in Yemen.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under Secretary to the Crown Prince's Court; Dr. Mohammad Ateeq Al Falahi Secretary-General of the Emirates UAE Red Crescent, and a number of officials.