UAE participates in CERAWEEK in Houston

CERAWEEK is the premier annual international gathering of energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers and leaders from the technology and financial communities.



Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, headed the UAE delegation to the premier event and participated in a ministerial panel discussion on climate change and sustainability.



"Achieving economic and human sustainable development depends, in the first place, on concerted action," Al Mazrouei said during the panel, noting that conference represents a global platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and for establishing partnerships between different world governments to face up to the global challenges besetting the global energy industry.



CERAWeek 2018 provided new insights on the future of energy and an unparalleled opportunity to engage on the most urgent issues with decision-makers from around the world, he added.



The Minister also participated in a panel session with international experts on the future of carbon capture, noting the UAE's advancements in this field. He highlighted ADNOC's Al Reyadah, the Middle East's first specialised initiative focused on exploring and developing commercial-scale projects for carbon capture, usage and sequestration, CCUS.



Marking International Women's Day, Al Mazrouei participated in another panel session that grouped together a number of female leaders, entrepreneurs, and company CEOs in areas of energy.



UAE women efficiently contribute to the country's developmental drive and the UAE government is providing a robust legislative environment that empowers UAE women to play a tangible role in the developmental drive, he added, during the panel.



Al Mazrouei met with the United States Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on the sidelines of the conference and reviewed ways of further advancing the privileged relations between the two countries.



The UAE minister also met with OPEC Secretary-General, Mohammed Barkindo, and discussed the latest developments on the energy markets on the back of the oil output cut deal, with Al Mazrouei underlining the importance of maintaining market stability and drawing more investments to meet the growing energy demand over the next years.



The UAE delegation to the event included Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Energy, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, and Saeed Mubarak Al Muhairi, Consul-General of the UAE in Houston.