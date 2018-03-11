Hamdan bin Rashid honours DHA staff

Bekom Naftakhar was launched in August 2016 with the aim of encouraging all DHA employees from different specialisations to be innovative, spread the culture of creativity and give them an opportunity to join the authority in its developmental drive.

The programme’s competition has eight categories that include Career and Administrative Excellence Award, Long Service Award, Scientific Achievement Award, Research Award, International Accreditation Award and Best Suggestions Award.

Humaid Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of DHA expressed his thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid for his attending the Award ceremony and felicitating the awardees.

"The DHA is keen to foster an environment of creativity and innovation which is in line with the vision of our leaders. This initiative aims to boost the morale of the employees and aims to encourage them to excel in their work and help further strengthen the functioning of the overall health sector in Dubai," he added.