Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Ataya Exhibition 2018

The exhibition is being held under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Higher Committee of Ataya, and wife of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and President of the ERC.

The proceeds from the exhibition, which will run until 15th March, will be used to establish development projects and restore the infrastructure of the village of Dali Kima in Mauritania. Houses for underprivileged families, schools and an optical medical centre are also being built, as half of the village’s residents suffer from genetic blindness.

Sheikh Nahyan toured the exhibition, while accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nayhan, Dr. Hamdan Mussalam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of the Directors of the ERC, and ERC officials.

He also viewed the products of participating companies and praised their role in promoting the goals of Ataya through participating in the exhibition, which coincides with the Year of Zayed and aims to assist the Mauritanian village.

He said that Ataya’s goals also reflect the values and principles that were promoted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. "This year, Ataya has made progress in developing and rebuilding a remote Mauritanian village that lacks basic supplies, while socially empowering its families," Sheikh Nahyan added.

The Minister for Tolerance went on to say that such initiatives help to promote the UAE’s development and humanitarian role, and highlight its efforts to ease human suffering and protect human dignity, as well as to support poor and needy people and victims of crises and disasters.

He also praised the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa for Ataya, noting that her assistance has helped it acquire a regional and international stature, which has improved its ability to resolve humanitarian issues that affect many communities.

Sheikha Shamsa said that Ataya aims to promote happiness and positivity, adding that the current exhibition, which coincides with the Year of Zayed, is a leading and vital initiative organised by the UAE, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and supported by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and monitored by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed.

The UAE carries the responsibility of helping communities whose growth and development are facing challenges due to their economic, humanitarian and social conditions, she added.