ERC launches "Volunteers for Community Service" programme in Yemen

The programme’s activities included holding a meeting with its volunteers, who are participating to promote the spirit of volunteering and working together to help advance their community, despite the conditions faced by Yemen, which were caused by the coup started by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias, which requires all parties’ cooperation to eliminate its impact and move forward.

The programme also included an introductory lecture, which was organised to comply with relevant international standards, and was attended by 19 local youth.

The ERC organised the programme based upon its experiences and long history in volunteering, community service and humanitarian action, in local, regional and international arenas.

The programme aims to train Yemeni volunteers, who believe in local causes and were inspired by the ERC’s volunteer and humanitarian work, to begin their journey of giving and development, and work to achieve progress for their country.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Juma Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Head of the ERC Team in Aden, said that the programme is part of the ERC’s efforts to address the situation in Yemen and train new volunteers, who are willing to help their country and people in normalising their living conditions, starting in Aden.

The participants thanked the ERC for giving them the opportunity to serve their country via the volunteering programme.