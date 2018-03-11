Hamed bin Zayed meets Indian Prime Minister

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to take forward cooperation between the two countries. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Modi reviewed bilateral ties in the trade and investment sectors between the two countries, and means of further developing them to contribute to diversifying the two nations' economies.

Modi welcomed Sheikh Hamed's visit to New Delhi, expressing his hope that this visit will contribute to strengthening the relations of cooperation and friendship between the two countries. He also praised the role the UAE has played in supporting projects and programmes for clean and sustainable energy.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamed said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, always looks forward to further advancing cooperation and networking opportunities, and establishing economic ties with India. He noted the UAE's participation at the ISA Conference stems from the belief in the role sustainable energy can play in making a positive difference for nations and their citizens.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Banna, UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to India.