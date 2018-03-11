NMC, Ministry of Education announce winners of ‘Reading Radar’ Competition

The competition targeted school students along three categories. First, students from eighth and ninth grades, followed by students in grades ten and 11, with the third category targeting 12th grade students. A total of 762 students competed, representing all emirates, and nine participants were finally crowned winners, three from each category.

The contestants were evaluated based on a number of criteria, including their comprehension of the articles and books presented, their speed, and their Arabic-speaking skills.

Mansour Al Mansouri, NMC Director-General, and Marwan Ahmad Al Sawaleh, Under-Secretary of the Minister of Education for Academic Affairs, awarded Abdullah Al Mansouri, Tareq Mahfouz Al Shehhi, and Saif Majid Al-Badawi, the winners from the first category. Meanwhile, Sheikha Hamid Al Shamsi, Asma Ibrahim Al Kamali, and Ali Ahmed Al Mazroui won in the second category. The winners in the third and final category were Fatima Ibrahim Al Mazroui, Aisha Khamis Al Saadi, and Aisha Ali Al Khuzaimi.

"The Reading Radar initiative comes in line with the objectives of the National Reading Strategy, which seeks to develop capacities, as well as to create and promote opportunities that support literary activities among school students in the UAE. This, in turn, establishes an educated and qualified generation capable of taking responsibility and continuing the process of developing the UAE with all efficiency," said Al Mansouri.

The National Media Council launched the Reading Radar competition in cooperation with the Ministry of Education during the Month of Reading 2017, as one of its many activities to promote reading and establish it as a way of life for future generations, further developing reading as an activity that is an integral part of the UAE’s national identity.