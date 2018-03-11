UAE concludes activities at Al Janadriyah Festival

The pavilion, which covered 6,500 square metres, was built out of nearly 80 percent of mud and natural elements and included an 8-metre-high ‘Barjeel’ wind tower in its design, to showcase the UAE’s authentic traditional architecture and its close connection with the local environment, and highlighting the country’s commitment to sustainability, heritage and traditional arts.

Covering a variety of topics, the UAE Pavilion incorporated 45 specially designed events ranging from cultural and promotional to interactive, as well as 25 diverse activities and 425 other activities. These activities presented the rich cultural heritage of Abu Dhabi, featuring the many traditional Emirati practices that are part of UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The UAE pavilion highlighted the country’s history by detailing aspects of Emirati life spanning hundreds of years through traditional performances that emphasized the integration between the UAE’s past and future and the aspirations of its people. Featured performances included displays of traditional handicrafts, Al Razfa and Al Yola dance performances, and Emirati folk songs. The ‘Marine Environment’ section also included live performances of seafarers, with demonstrations of making traditional fishing nets and 'Karakeer', or fishing cages, the boat making craft known as 'Al Jilafa', salting fish, pearl oyster shucking, in addition to seafarer songs.

The festival also incorporated the ‘Bedouin Environment’ section, which featured live displays of falconry, Al Shilla and Al Taghrooda art performances, as well as Al ‘Azi and Al Tariq performances.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Director-General of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "Our participation in Al Janadriyah Festival is a unique exemplar of our achievements in the fields of heritage and culture helping to distinguish the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."



"We are proud of the significant success that the pavilion has achieved, receiving nearly two million visitors. DCT Abu Dhabi will continue to showcase the UAE's cultural heritage at the highest levels and to increase its efforts to establish, support and promote its strategy for conserving the unique authentic heritage, traditions and values of the UAE," he continued.

The UAE’s participation in this year’s Festival has contributed to strengthening the bonds between the Kingdom and the UAE, and revealed the similarities between the two countries' cultural heritage.