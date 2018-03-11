RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

During the meeting, the Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah handed over the proceeds from the race, which was hosted by Ras al-Khaimah in February, which will go towards supporting cancer research.

He pointed out that the event, which the emirate hosted for the eighth consecutive year, has contributed to providing the community and companies with the opportunity to participate in supporting scientific research, which not only helps to raise awareness of the disease, but also provides financial support for specialised cancer research.



The Canadian Consul-General, in turn, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the RAK Ruler for his support and sponsorship of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, saying that such initiatives contribute to the advancement of scientific research in health and humanitarian fields.



The meeting was attended by Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme President of the RAK Sports Club.