Hamed bin Zayed receives Indian minister

Sheikh Hamed and Prabhu reviewed ways to enhance economic, trade and industry co-operation between the UAE and India. They also tackled the existing partnerships between the investment authorities in the two countries and ways to develop it to include new partnerships to meet the aspirations of the leadership towards diversifying and enhancing joint economic co-operation.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Banna, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India, and a number of Indian officials attended the meeting.