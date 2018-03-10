ERC, McDonald’s UAE agree to support humanitarian causes

Under an agreement signed by Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of ERC, and Rafic Fakih, Managing Director and partner at McDonald’s UAE, ERC donation boxes will be placed in the McDonald’s restaurants. The two organisations will also agree to implement the Ramadan book projects whose revenues will fund the ERC programmes.



The two sides explored prospects of joint co-operation in humanitarian works to provide more services that serve the ERC's message to alleviate the suffering of the vulnerable segments.



Dr. Al Falahi said the agreement supports the ERC's humanitarian works and projects and promotes community-humanitarian initiatives in the country.



"It set a bright example for joint co-operation between the ERC and the NGOs in implementing humanitarian programmes," he stated.



Fakih affirmed his company's commitment to supporting the communities where it operates. He said revenues from the joint humanitarian campaigns will be channeled



into the ERC's local humanitarian projects.